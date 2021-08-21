The Elk County Catholic Crusader football team hosted Cameron County for a scrimmage at ECCHS on Saturday morning. The 2021 high school football season opens on Friday, Aug. 27. ECC will be on the road in Renovo against Bucktail High School at 7 p.m.
