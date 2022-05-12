The Elk County Catholic High School boys' tennis team defeated Punxsutawney 3-2 on Wednesday in the championship match of the District 9 Class AA boys' tennis team championship. The match was played at DuBois Area High School in DuBois.
Crusaders tennis team wins D9-AA team title
