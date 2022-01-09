The Elk County Catholic Crusaders defeated the Coudersport Falcons by a score of 61-28 on Saturday night.
Latest News
- Dutchmen get first win
- Dutch basketball team holds Elementary Night
- Crusaders win big over Coudersport
- Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk County
- St. Marys Area earns qualifying spot for PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships
- ECC wins D9 Large Varsity division title
- Lady Crusaders defeat DCC
- Dan Singer named new St. Marys Legion Baseball coach
Popular Content
Articles
- New mayor, council members sworn in
- Penn Highlands Healthcare adds St. Marys Pharmacy/Bennetts Valley Pharmacy
- Dan Singer named new St. Marys Legion Baseball coach
- Lady Crusaders defeat Brockway
- Elk among 50 counties signed up for Pa. opioid settlement
- Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk County
- Christmas Day Dinner serves nearly 400 meals
- SMA gymnastics team won at DuBois
- GM Equipment presents donation to St. Marys United Way
- St. Marys Area earns qualifying spot for PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.