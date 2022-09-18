The Elk County Catholic Crusaders defeated St. Marys Area in a shootout to win this year's boys' Bucktail Soccer Tournament on Saturday afternoon. ECC won 2-1.
featured
Crusaders win boys' Bucktail Soccer Tournament
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Elk County Youth Field Day held
- St. Marys Farmers and Artisans Market extended one week
- Crusaders win boys' Bucktail Soccer Tournament
- Lady Crusaders win girls' Bucktail Soccer Tournament
- Crusaders rout Sheffield
- Karns City defeats Dutchmen
- Dutchmen defeat Elkers in Bucktail Tournament opener
- Crusaders blank Kane in Bucktail Tournament opener
Popular Content
Articles
- The Bugling Bull, Benezette Hotel team up to support breast cancer awareness
- Historic Home Tour held Sunday afternoon
- ECC hosts first home meet with four opponents
- Crusaders rout Sheffield
- Karns City defeats Dutchmen
- Dutchmen place third
- Lady Crusader volleyball team makes quick work of Kane
- Dutch soccer team edges Bradford
- Farmers market winding down
- Traffic study requested in vicinity of Fox school
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.