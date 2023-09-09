The Elk County Catholic Crusader soccer team defeated St. Marys Area by a score of 2-0 in the championship game of the Elk County Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday afternoon in a game played at the St. Marys Area Soccer Field.
Crusaders win Elk County Boys Soccer Tournament
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Fox supervisors table street light request
- Whole-Home Repairs Program is now accepting applications
- Crusaders win Elk County Boys Soccer Tournament
- Dutchmen defeat Kane
- Crusaders fall to Bucktail
- September brings Fall Fest to downtown St. Marys
- American Red Cross makes donating easy
- Pine Ridge Farms hosting Princess Corn Maze today
Popular Content
Articles
- The 3 Breastketeers prepare to host annual dice run benefitting Elk County cancer patients
- Fox Twp. Supervisors discuss involvement with airport
- September brings Fall Fest to downtown St. Marys
- Dutchmen defeat Kane
- City Council, water authority solidify intentions of keeping water system under local control
- Here’s what’s new at Beaver Stadium in 2023
- ECC volleyball team won home opener
- Elk County benefits and fundraisers this weekend
- A Mighty Force: ‘Dr. Betty’ Hayes honored at BV Labor Day Homecoming Celebration Monday
- Pino’s dedication to delivery
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.