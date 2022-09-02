The Elk County Catholic Crusaders played in their first road game of the season on Friday night, bringing home a 15-6 victory over Moniteau.
Latest News
- Dutchmen improve to 2-0
- Crusaders win on the road
- Bills rule AFC East, with Dolphins, Jets, Pats far behind
- Clifford's masterful final drive sends Penn St. past Purdue
- Lady Crusaders sweep Lady Dutch in home opener
- Lady Dutch defeat Punxsutawney
- Devonshire's late Pick 6 lifts No. 17 Pitt over WVU, 38-31
- Fall Preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?
Popular Content
Articles
- Crusaders hold on for win over Otto-Eldred
- ECCSS introduces fall athletes at Family Picnic and Bonfire
- Farmers market remains popular draw
- Dutch open season with win
- SMA cross country teams open seasons on the road
- Area photographer’s work helps make for unique collector’s item
- County holds annual Household Hazardous Waste collection
- St. Marys hunter drawn for antlered elk license
- Dutch golfers played host to Bradford on Monday
- Lady Crusaders sweep Lady Dutch in home opener
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.