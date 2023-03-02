After being moved up a day due to the forecast of inclement weather on Friday, the District 9-AA Swimming and Diving Championships are scheduled to get underway today at the St. Marys Area High School natatorium.
The competition will feature swimmers from a variety of District 9 schools including St. Marys Area, Brookville, Clearfield, DuBois, Bradford, and Union.
While doors are not scheduled to open to the public until 4 p.m., action in the pool will get underway with warmups beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Once doors open, one-way sprints will be held from 4-4:25 p.m., with the National Anthem taking place at 4:25 p.m. ahead of the beginning of the competition at 4:30 p.m.
Events on schedule for today are the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard IM, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, and 200-yard freestyle relay.
Awards are scheduled for 7 p.m.
The two-day competition will continue on Saturday.
The top individual finisher or relay team in each event will advance to the 2023 PIAA-AA State Championship Meet at Bucknell University in Lewisburg on Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16.