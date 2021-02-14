2-13 Davan Lion balance beam

St. Marys Area gymnast Davan Lion set another new school record in the all-around during Saturday's meet against Ridgway. Last Wednesday, she bested her previous record with a score of 35.15 during St. Marys’ meet against Bellefonte. On Saturday, Lion topped that total with a new school record of 35.175.

Tags

Recommended for you