Three local Little League baseball teams hosted District 10 playoff games at Memorial Park on Thursday evening. The St. Marys Minor League all-stars defeated Bradford 14-1, the St. Marys 9-11-year-old all-stars lost to DuBois 15-1, and the St. Marys Major League all-stars won 11-1 over Kane. 

