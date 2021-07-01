Three local Little League baseball teams hosted District 10 playoff games at Memorial Park on Thursday evening. The St. Marys Minor League all-stars defeated Bradford 14-1, the St. Marys 9-11-year-old all-stars lost to DuBois 15-1, and the St. Marys Major League all-stars won 11-1 over Kane.
Latest News
- District 10 Tournament play underway
- Shuey headed to Olympics
- Major softball all-stars win District 10 title
- 4H Outdoor Camp participants get unique experience
- Elk County reports new case of COVID-19
- Department of Health Lifting Universal Masking Order on June 28, Urging Pennsylvanians to Follow Mask-Wearing Guidance Where Required
- Affidavit: FBI feared Pennsylvania would seize fabled gold
- St. Marys priest marks 60 years In priesthood
Popular Content
Articles
- St. Marys priest marks 60 years In priesthood
- Affidavit: FBI feared Pennsylvania would seize fabled gold
- Major softball all-stars win District 10 title
- St. Marys fireworks cancelled for 2021
- Major softball all-stars win
- Elk County reports new case of COVID-19
- Department of Health Lifting Universal Masking Order on June 28, Urging Pennsylvanians to Follow Mask-Wearing Guidance Where Required
- Eagle Scout project brings gaga ball to Benzinger Park
- District 10 Tournament play underway
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Elk County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.