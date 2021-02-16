Due to schedule changes necessitated by this week's winter weather, the ECC and SMA boys and girls basketball teams will now play a doubleheader at Elk County Catholic High School on Thursday. The boys JV game will be at 3:30 p.m., followed by the girls JV game at 5 p.m., the boys varsity game at 6:30 p.m., and the girls varsity game at 8 p.m.
Doubleheader set for Thursday between ECC and SMA basketball squads
