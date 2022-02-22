Players from the DuBois Dream visited the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys on Friday evening. During the two-hour event, they worked with nearly a hundred community youngsters, playing games and doing various basketball drills.
DuBois Dream visits Boys and Girls Club
