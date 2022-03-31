The St. Marys Area Dutch baseball team lost to Punxsutawney by a score of 13-1 in five innings in a game played at Stern Field in DuBois on Thursday night.
Dutch baseball team opens season with loss to Punxsy
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Dutch baseball team opens season with loss to Punxsy
- Crusaders edged by Brockway
- Lady Crusaders blank Lady Rovers
- Catalone places third at PJW Youth State Championships
- Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit
- Maddie Lanzel wins four state titles
- Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4
- Burial Detail holds annual banquet
Popular Content
Articles
- Maddie Lanzel wins four state titles
- Burial Detail holds annual banquet
- Registration underway for Bunny Hop
- Catalone places third at PJW Youth State Championships
- Special Weather Statement issued for Elk County
- Members of ECC girls' and boys' basketball teams recognized during D9 League banquet
- Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Killed in the Line of Duty, Gov. Wolf Issues Flag Order in their Honor
- Various items approved by school board
- Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit
- Bishop Canevin ends ECC's season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which would you like to see happen?
You voted: