The Johnsonburg Rams handed the St. Marys Area Dutch basketball team their first loss of the season on Tuesday night. Johnsonburg won the game by a score of 33-30.
featured
Dutch basketball team comes up short against Johnsonburg
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Dutch basketball team comes up short against Johnsonburg
- Lady Dutch lose on the road
- Pandemic cuisine: Odd pairings, old favorites on the menu
- Dolly Parton on Super Bowl commercial and COVID-19 vaccine
- Elk County reports 14 new cases of COVID-19
- Winter weather calls for safe sidewalks
- Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
- Weather forces schedule changes
Popular Content
Articles
- St. Marys woman facing felony charges over stolen gift cards
- SSMSE opts for remote learning from Feb. 1-16
- St. Marys in the running for small-town competition
- Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elk and Cameron Counties
- Sewer rate change continues to draw comments
- Photo calendar highlights Elk County
- Annual dinner finds success despite pandemic
- St. Marys Area gymnastics team opened season on Saturday
- City Council seeking to fill vacancy
- Hair Auction continues fight against childhood cancer in virtual setting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.