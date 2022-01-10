The St. Marys Area boys basketball team celebrated Elementary Night on Monday. Players on the SMA fourth, fifth, and sixth grade basketball teams were introduced, along with their coaches, in between the junior varsity and varsity games.
Dutch basketball team holds Elementary Night
