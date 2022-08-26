The St. Marys Area Dutch golf team had their third match of the week as they played host to the Ridgway Elker squad Thursday afternoon at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course. The Dutch recorded another win as they posted a team score of 210 to Ridgway’s 223.
featured
Dutch golfers defeat Ridgway for third win of the week
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Dutch golfers defeat Ridgway for third win of the week
- Dutch Country Stadium to utilize new entrance
- Lady Dutch tennis team opens season with win
- Steelers enter 2022 with new quarterback, same old goals
- Raiders hoping 2nd stint for McDaniels bring success
- Bills driven to 'find a way' after latest playoff collapse
- Bills cut Haack, clear the way for 'Punt God' to take over
- Area photographer’s work helps make for unique collector’s item
Popular Content
Articles
- St. Marys hunter drawn for antlered elk license
- Mastriano makes campaign stop at Elk Expo
- Area photographer’s work helps make for unique collector’s item
- Final Movie in the Park of the summer set for Friday
- Inaugural Blue and Red Game draws a crowd at SMAHS
- Fifth round of Summer Buckle Series held
- CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID
- National Farmers Market Week draws to a close
- Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
- Pickett shines vs starters, Steelers top Jags in preseason
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.