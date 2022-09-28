The Saint Marys Dutchmen golf team won the District 8/9-AAA Team Title in the District 9 Championship matches played Wednesday at the Kane Country Club. The Dutch outplayed the teams from DuBois and Bradford to claim the title. The Dutch team total was 339 to Bradford’s 375 and Dubois’ 381.
