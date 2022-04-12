The St. Marys Area High School boys’ tennis team brought home another victory on Tuesday, edging the Punxsutawney Chucks on the road by a score of 4-3.
Latest News
- Lady Crusaders win on the road
- Dutch tennis team edges Punxsutawney
- Rain washes out games
- Multiple fatalities confirmed in Potter County residential fire
- Dutch tennis team gets in match before the rain
- Parks & Rec holds 2022 Egg Hunt at Benzinger Park
- Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
- Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice
Popular Content
Articles
- Multiple fatalities confirmed in Potter County residential fire
- Lady Dutch defeat Brookville
- ECC track and field squads split with DuBois Area, DCC on Tuesday
- ECC boys' tennis team defeats St. Marys Area
- Dutchmen edge Crusaders
- Parks & Rec holds 2022 Egg Hunt at Benzinger Park
- Lady Crusaders won at Coudersport
- Crusaders lose to Chucks
- Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice
- Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which would you like to see happen?
You voted: