The St. Marys Area Dutch tennis team saw their run in the 2021 PIAA 2A Boys’ Team Tennis Championship come to an end on Tuesday afternoon with a 5-0 loss to District 7 champion Quaker Valley in the first round of the competition in a match played at Oxford Athletic Club in Wexford.
