Dutch wrestlers Nick Crisp and Waylon Wehler saw their seasons come to an end on Saturday at the PIAA NW AAA Regional in Altoona. Crisp placed third at 172 pounds and Wehler was eliminated in the consi-semis at 189 pounds.
Latest News
- Lady Dutch pull away for win over Bradford
- ECC wins Large Varsity title at D9 Competitive Spirit Championships
- Dutch basketball team fends off Falcons
- Elk County reports two new cases of COVID-19
- Crusaders win big over Austin
- Dutch wrestlers Crisp and Wehler end seasons
- Crusaders win at Ridgway
- Lady Crusaders cruise to victory over Lady Elkers
Popular Content
Articles
- Aircraft crash lands at St. Marys Airport
- Second-dose clinic conducted on Sunday
- Nearly month-long investigation results in drug bust in Ridgway
- Two Dutch wrestlers win D4/9-AAA titles
- Prom gown collection aides disadvantaged Kentucky teens
- SMAHS announces opponent change for tonight's boys basketball game
- SMA gymnastics team wins League Invitational
- Elk County reports two-day total of 11 new cases of COVID-19
- Search continues for missing Ridgway resident
- PHH looking to offer more vaccination clinics
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for winter to be over?
You voted: