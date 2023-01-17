The St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen wrestling team pinned their way to a 43-24 victory over Port Allegany on Tuesday night in a match held at St. Marys Area High School.
featured
Dutch wrestlers defeat Port Allegany Gators
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Port Allegany Gators
- SMAHS establishes Unified Bocce Ball Team
- Crusaders bring home win over Kane
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- SMA wins D9 Small Varsity competitive spirit title
- ECC wins D9 Large Varsity competitive spirit title
- Lady Crusader JV team wins big over Lady Dutch
Popular Content
Articles
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- St. Marys native brings his historic trade business to the area
- Dutch wrestlers make statement with win over Clearfield
- Crusaders defeat Dutchmen
- School board discusses myriad of topics
- School board discusses potential renovations at two buildings
- Miracle Minute held to raise funds for two locals
- Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
- Crusaders roll to win against Chucks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.