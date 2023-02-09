The St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen wrestling team defeated Redbank Valley by a score of 53-18 on Thursday evening at SMAHS.
Latest News
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Redbank Valley
- SMA students hold Winterfest
- “Called to Serve” mini-documentary features SMPD
- Lady Crusaders defeat Brookville
- Dutchmen fall to Chucks in OT
- LeBron James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark
- Will Ferrell, Alicia Silverstone star in Super Bowl ads
- Biden declares in State of Union US is 'unbowed, unbroken’
Popular Content
Articles
- Elk Co. Riders warming up for their winter ride
- Taylor Glass celebrates 30 years of service
- Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
- SMA duo competes at Wildcard Singles Western PA Qualifying Tournament
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- 100 days of learning
- ECC, SMCMS students share smiles with Kindness Rocks project
- Crusaders avenge earlier loss to DuBois
- Crusaders lose to Raiders on the road
- Dutchmen fall to Chucks in OT
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which team will win Super Bowl LVII?
You voted: