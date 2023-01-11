The St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen wrestling team defeated the Clearfield Bison by a score of 39-24 on Wednesday night at St. Marys Area High School.
featured
Dutch wrestlers make statement with win over Clearfield
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Dutch wrestlers make statement with win over Clearfield
- Crusaders roll to win against Chucks
- Lady Dutch defeat DuBois
- St. Marys native brings his historic trade business to the area
- School board discusses potential renovations at two buildings
- SMA's Logan Mosier named to 2022 PFN Coaches Select 3A All-State Team
- Registration still being accepted for Little Dribblers program
- Fox Twp. looking to hire summer park director
Popular Content
Articles
- Taco, Inc. bringing authentic Mexican food to St. Marys
- St. Marys family welcomes first baby of the year
- School board discusses potential renovations at two buildings
- Council take steps in regulating crypto mining, solar energy systems
- Crusaders win against Cardinals
- Fox Twp. conducts organizational meeting
- ECC places first at Elk County Conference Cheerleading Competition
- SMA's Logan Mosier named to 2022 PFN Coaches Select 3A All-State Team
- Dutchmen defeat Bradford Owls
- Fox Twp. looking to hire summer park director
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.