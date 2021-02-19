Eight members of the Dutch wrestling team will be in action in the District IX/IV Class AAA Individual Championships in Clearfield on Saturday. The top two wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the regional tournament this year.
Dutch wrestlers to be in action at districts on Saturday
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Elk County reports three new cases of COVID-19
- Dutch wrestlers to be in action at districts on Saturday
- Crusader defeat Dutchmen in first meeting of season
- Lady Dutch win big against Lady Crusaders
- Lady Crusader JV team wins against Lady Dutch
- Dutch junior varsity team defeated Crusaders
- NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
- Community support made holiday special
Popular Content
Articles
- Search continues for missing Ridgway resident
- Scholarship fund now self-sufficient
- Individuals recognized for service to the City of St. Marys
- PH Elk conducts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
- PA Turnpike to implement vehicle restrictions statewide
- Ice Fishing Derby well attended
- City council fills vacant position
- Crusaders came up short against Johnsonburg
- COVID-19 second dose clinic taking place Sunday
- On the frontline: Zomcik nursing patients back to health in fight against COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.