The St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen defeated Punxsutawney by a score of 12-7 in a District 9 Class AAA semifinal matchup played in DuBois on Friday. St. Marys will now take on Clearfield for the D9-AAA title.
- Dutchmen advance to D9-AAA title game
- Lady Crusaders swept by Oswayo Valley
- Ornament sales to benefit Elk County Humane Society
- Crusaders come up short
- Lady Crusaders advance to D9-A title game
- Donations being sought for new batting cage at Berwind Park
- City looking to restructure, replace Playland
- CFD debuts new truck at annual open house event
