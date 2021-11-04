The St. Marys Area boys' soccer team finished as the District 9 Class AA runner-up after losing to Karns City by a score of 4-0 in the D9-AA championship game on Thursday evening in Brockway.
Latest News
- Bison beat Dutch for D9 title
- Dutchmen are D9-AA runner up
- Lady Crusaders are D9-A girls' runner-up
- Crusaders are D9-A boys' runner-up
- Don't forget to vote! Polls are open today from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
- Check station samples include testing for SARS-CoV-2
- Weeklong general elk hunting season underway
- Halloween Elkstravaganza held at Elk Country Visitor Center
Popular Content
Articles
- Weeklong general elk hunting season underway
- Halloween Elkstravaganza held at Elk Country Visitor Center
- Check station samples include testing for SARS-CoV-2
- Lady Crusaders are D9-A girls' runner-up
- SMA's Pistner, Lady Dutch win D9-AA cross country titles
- Newly detected CWD-positive leads to DMA 3 expansion and a new DMA
- Crusaders are D9-A boys' runner-up
- Dutchmen win on Senior Night
- Crusaders fall to Keystone in regular season finale
- ECC volleyball wins against DCC
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite season?
You voted: