The St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen defeated the Ridgway Elkers by a score of 47-33 in the opening round of the Elk County Holiday Tournament on Thursday at St. Marys Area High School.
featured
Dutchmen defeat Elkers to advance to title game
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Dutchmen defeat Elkers to advance to title game
- Crusaders win against Rams
- Lady Dutch win big against Johnsonburg
- Lady Crusaders defeat Ridgway in tourney opener
- Red sky at night sailors delight
- Big Buck contest continues to grow in popularity
- Rams win JV tourney consolation game
- Lady Crusaders win ECCHS JV Holiday Tournament title
Popular Content
Articles
- Budget, wage schedule among approvals for city council
- Pistner presented with baseketball for 400th win
- ECC's Tori Newton earns all-state honors for volleyball
- Lady Crusaders show off Christmas spirit
- SMAHS recognizes National Honor Society students
- Lady Crusaders defeat DuBois
- Big Buck contest continues to grow in popularity
- Dutch JV team edges Johnsonburg
- Lady Crusaders win ECCHS JV Holiday Tournament title
- Crusader JV team defeats Clearfield
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.