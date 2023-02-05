The St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen wrestling team lost to the Brookville Raiders 39-36 in the semifinals of the District 9 Class AA Team Duals, which were held in Brookville on Saturday. Brookville went on to defeat Clearfield for the D9-AA team title.
Dutchmen fell to Raiders in D9-AA team tourney semifinals
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Dutchmen fell to Raiders in D9-AA team tourney semifinals
- Elk Co. Riders warming up for their winter ride
- Taylor Glass celebrates 30 years of service
- 100 days of learning
- ECC, SMCMS students share smiles with Kindness Rocks project
- SMA indoor bocce team rolls to another win
- Crusaders avenge earlier loss to DuBois
- Lady Dutch win on Senior Night
Popular Content
Articles
- “Women on the Rise” education, networking event returns March 8
- Crusaders avenge earlier loss to DuBois
- Taylor Glass celebrates 30 years of service
- Bishop Persico joins ECCSS for Catholic Schools Week Mass
- Elk Co. Riders warming up for their winter ride
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- English course serving needs of career, tech ed students
- Dutch wrestlers win on Senior Night
- Dutchmen win on Senior Night
- SMA indoor bocce team rolls to another win
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which team will win Super Bowl LVII?
You voted: