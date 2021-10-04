The St. Marys Area Dutch soccer team defeated DuBois Area by a score of 6-4 in a match played at St. Marys Area High School on Monday afternoon.
Latest News
- Dutchmen record home win over DuBois
- St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin advances to state golf tournament
- On this date 100 years ago: Read first Mass in St. Marys Church yesterday
- SMA cross country runners medal at NEPA Invitational
- Crusaders lose to Cameron County
- ECC crowns 2021 Homecoming Queen
- ECC volleyball team defeats SMA
- Lady Crusader soccer team won
Popular Content
Articles
- ECC crowns 2021 Homecoming Queen
- On this date 100 years ago: Read first Mass in St. Marys Church yesterday
- St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin advances to state golf tournament
- SMA cross country runners medal at NEPA Invitational
- SMA cross country runners take on ECC
- ECC volleyball team defeats SMA
- Lady Crusader soccer team edges Curwensville
- Elk County reports 60 new cases of COVID-19
- Crusaders lose to Cameron County
- Community members take part in Reading Under the Lights
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite season?
You voted: