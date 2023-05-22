The St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen enter the District 9 4A baseball playoffs as the top seed and are set to take on second seeded Clearfield today at 4 p.m. at Showers Field in DuBois in the District 9 4A championship game.
St. Marys Area enters the playoffs with an 11-9 record. The Dutchmen have won three out of their last four games.
The Bison enter the playoffs with an 8-12 record and have won four out of their last five games.
The teams faced off once during the regular season, on Tuesday, April 11, with Clearfield winning 12-7.
The winner of today’s game will compete in a subregional for a chance to advance to the state tournament.
The D9 4A champ will face Carrick on Tuesday, May 30 at a site and time to be announced, and Bellefonte will take on Juniata on Tuesday, May 23 at 4 p.m. at Central Cambria. The winners of both games will play on Thursday, June 1 somewhere in District 6 to determine the subregion 6/8/9 champion.