The St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen enter the District 9 4A baseball playoffs as the top seed and are set to take on second seeded Clearfield today at 4 p.m. at Showers Field in DuBois in the District 9 4A championship game.

St. Marys Area enters the playoffs with an 11-9 record. The Dutchmen have won three out of their last four games.

