The St. Marys Area Dutch basketball team defeated the Kane Wolves by a score of 29-17 on Saturday night.
Latest News
- ECC competition cheerleading squad is 2A Large Varsity state runner-up
- Dutchmen win against Kane
- Crusaders edge Johnsonburg Rams
- ECC cheer squad advances directly to PIAA finals
- SMA cheer squad advances to semifinals
- Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to 'hang up my cleats'
- SMA gymnastics team won agaisnt Ridgway
- SMA swimmers defeated by Clearfield
Popular Content
Articles
- Aaron Straub records 900th career victory as Crusaders' head coach
- Vehicle restrictions planned for part of Interstate 80
- Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to 'hang up my cleats'
- Lady Crusaders defeat Kane
- Dutchmen win on the road
- Crusaders edge Johnsonburg Rams
- SMA gymnastics team won agaisnt Ridgway
- ECC cheer squad advances directly to PIAA finals
- SMA swimmers defeated by Clearfield
- Benzinger Park ice skating rink now open
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.