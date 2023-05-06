The St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen defeated the Johnsonburg Rams by a score of 5-3 in the championship game of the Elk County Baseball Tournament on Friday evening at Berwind Park.
Dutchmen win Elk County Baseball Tournament
