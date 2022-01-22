The St. Marys Area High School boys' basketball team recorded their second win of the season on Saturday night, bringing home a 58-47 road victory over the Coudersport Falcons.
Latest News
- Dutchmen win on the road
- Aaron Straub records 900th career victory as Crusaders' head coach
- Crusaders edge Elkers in 2OT
- Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
- Dutch come up short in 2OT
- SMA gymnastics team wins against Ridgway
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Johnsonburg
- SMA swim and dive teams split with Bellefonte
Popular Content
Articles
- SMA announces basketball schedule changes
- Winter Storm Izzy blankets area with several inches of snow
- Benzinger Park ice skating rink now open
- Aaron Straub records 900th career victory as Crusaders' head coach
- Dutch come up short in 2OT
- Dutch wrestlers defeat Johnsonburg
- St. Marys Area Quarterback Club holds annual awards program
- SMA swim and dive teams split with Bellefonte
- Steelers face long-overdue reboot as Roethlisberger exits
- Lady Crusaders win rematch with Lady Dutch
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.