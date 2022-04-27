The Dutch baseball team defeated the Punxsutawney Chucks by a score of 10-6 in a game played on the road in Punxsutawney on Wednesday afternoon.
Latest News
Popular Content
Articles
- Open house draws a crowd
- Crusader baseball team shuts out Cameron County
- Dutchmen fall to Williamsport
- Lady Crusaders win against Bradford
- SMASD sees success with food service provider
- Summer Buckle Series kicks off
- Dutchmen shut out Bradford
- Council approves pandemic funding for various projects
- Track meet cancelled, other events rescheduled
- Lady Dutch defeat Bradford
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your go-to Mother's Day gift?
You voted: