The 40th annual Elk County Catholic High School Boys’ Fundamental Skills Basketball Clinic got underway on Monday.
For those who missed the first day, it is not too late to sign up. Anyone interested in participating can sign up at the start of the session for their respective age group Tuesday or Wednesday. There is a fee to participate.
The session for boys in grades 1, 2, and 3 is being held from 9-10 a.m. through Thursday, with the session for grades 4, 5, and 6 following from 10:15 a.m. to noon, and the session for grades 7, 8, and 9 running from 12:30-2:45 p.m.