The Elk County Catholic High School competition cheerleading squad posted the third best score in the 2A Large Varsity division on Friday at the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships in Hershey. ECC will perform at 11:28 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 to vie for the state title.
ECC cheer squad advances directly to PIAA finals
