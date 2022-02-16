Members of the Elk County Catholic High School competition cheerleading squad were recognized during halftime of the varsity game between the Crusaders and Bradford Owls on Tuesday night in celebration of the squad's runner-up finish in the 2A Large Varsity Division at the PIAA Competitive Spirit Championships in Hershey.
