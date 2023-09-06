The Brookville Raiders and Kane Wolves visited Benzinger Park on Tuesday to battle the heat and the host Crusaders on the 1.5 mile junior high and 5 kilometer varsity cross country courses.
ECC cross country holds first home meet of season
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Fox Twp. Supervisors discuss involvement with airport
- Mallory Blythe named 2023 Miss Bennetts Valley
- CDBG proposed projects benefit municipalities throughout Elk County
- Elk County EMS personnel participate in class on understanding substance abuse
- ECC volleyball team won home opener
- Lady Crusader tennis team sweeps Johnsonburg
- ECC cross country holds first home meet of season
- The 3 Breastketeers prepare to host annual dice run benefitting Elk County cancer patients
Popular Content
Articles
- Bennetts Valley is preparing for the return of its Labor Day Homecoming Celebration
- Here’s what’s new at Beaver Stadium in 2023
- Dutchmen defeat Elkers
- Drayer Physical Therapy celebrates grand opening
- Crusaders fall to Moniteau
- “Light Up the Lake” set to take place at Twin Lakes this weekend
- The 3 Breastketeers prepare to host annual dice run benefitting Elk County cancer patients
- Pino’s dedication to delivery
- Diocese announces merger of St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart parishes
- SMAHS implements new sign-in system using QR codes
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.