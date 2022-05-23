The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders defeated Oswayo Valley 10-0 in five-innings on Monday afternoon in the opening round of the District 9 Class A softball playoffs.
featured
ECC defeats Oswayo Valley in D9-A playoff opener
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- ECC defeats Oswayo Valley in D9-A playoff opener
- Mourer records 100th strikeout of season
- Summer Reading Program registration begins Monday
- ECC baseball defeated St. Marys Area
- Lady Dutch shut out Lady Crusaders
- Dutchmen win on Senior Night
- Crosses honor locals killed in action
- ECC's Messineo and Klebacha win D9-AA doubles title
Popular Content
Articles
- ECCHS crowns prom royalty
- Crosses honor locals killed in action
- Dutchmen win on Senior Night
- Crusaders fend off Kane
- ECC tennis falls to Central Valley
- ECC's Messineo and Klebacha win D9-AA doubles title
- Dutchmen blanked by Rams
- SMAHS crowns prom royalty
- Frost Advisory in effect for Elk County
- ECC baseball defeated St. Marys Area
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.