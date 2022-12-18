The Elk County Catholic competition cheerleading squad placed first in the Gameday Varsity and Large Varsity divisions at Saturday's SMA Snowman Showdown and also earned grand champion honors with the top score of the day.
ECC earns grand champion honors at SMA Snowman Showdown
