Elk County Catholic High School senior Anna Micale signed her letter of intent on Tuesday afternoon to continue her academic and athletic careers as Mercyhurst University, where she will pursue a major in fashion merchandising while participating on the university’s STUNT team. Pictured, in front, from left, are Crystal Leslie-Duffee, Anna Micale, and Richard Micale; and in back, Elk County Catholic High School Athletic Director Aaron Straub, Elk County Catholic High School head cheerleading coach Franchesca Herzing, Elk County Catholic High School assistant cheerleading coach Marlene Stubber, and Elk County Catholic High School Principal John Schneider.
ECC’s Anna Micale to be a member of Mercyhurst’s inaugural STUNT team
