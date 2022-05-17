The Elk County Catholic Crusader tennis team faced off against District 7 third place team Central Valley on Tuesday afternoon at DuBois Area High School in the first round of the 2022 PIAA 2A Boys’ Team Tennis Championship. Central Valley won the match by a score of 5-0.
