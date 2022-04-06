The Elk County Catholic High School girls' and boys' track and field teams hosted DuBois Area and DuBois Central Catholic in a meet at Elk County Catholic High School on Tuesday afternoon. Both ECC teams won against their opponents from DCC, but DuBois Area defeated both ECC squads.
ECC track and field squads split with DuBois Area, DCC on Tuesday
