The Elk County Catholic High School track and field teams were swept by DuBois Area on Tuesday afternoon in a meet held in DuBois. The Lady Beavers defeated the Lady Crusaders 122-28, and the Beavers defeated the Crusaders 112-33.
Latest News
- Lady Dutch shut out DuBois Area
- SMA track and field teams defeated by Bradford
- ECC track and field teams swept by DuBois Area
- Dutch baseball loses
- Elk County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19
- Dutch tennis team wins
- Lady Dutch open season with win
- Elk County reports two-day total of 18 new cases of COVID-19
Popular Content
Articles
- Demolition continues at former convent
- PHH emphasize many remain eligible for vaccine
- SMA indoor color guard 2021 show is out of this world
- Bunny Hop 5K held
- Residents continue to voice dissent over sewer rate change
- Dutch baseball team lost season opener
- SMASD superintendent presents activity report
- Vaccine appointments open up at SMP
- Fox Twp. Elementary celebrates prom
- PHH officials provide COVID-19 year-in-review
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.