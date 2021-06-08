Elk County Catholic High School recently held its Spring Athletic Awards Program, which not only recognizes the student-athletes who participated on the school’s spring sports teams, but also honors senior student-athletes for their accomplishments throughout their high school athletic careers.
A total of nine major awards were handed out during the program, with the Scholar Athlete Award, Excellence in Sports and Sportsmanship Award, Distinguished Athlete Award, and Extra Effort Award all having male and female recipients. The Outstanding Athlete Award, which was the first of the awards to be announced, only had one recipient.