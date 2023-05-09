ECC senior Cameron Klebacha won the District 9 2A boys' tennis singles championship on Tuesday afternoon at Berwind Park after DCC senior Neel Gupta had to retire in the third set of their match due to cramping.
ECC's Cameron Klebacha wins D9 2A singles title
