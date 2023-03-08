Elk County Catholic High School senior Joe Tettis signed his letter of intent on Tuesday afternoon to continue his academic and athletic careers at Penn State DuBois. Tettis is currently undecided on his major but will be a member of the PSUD baseball team.
