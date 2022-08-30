Rainy weather that impacted the area earlier in the day on Tuesday moved out in time for the Elk County Catholic School System to hold its annual Family Picnic and Bonfire on Tuesday night, with introductions of the marching band, color guard, and members of the fall sports teams taking place as scheduled at the track at Elk County Catholic High School.
ECCSS introduces fall athletes at Family Picnic and Bonfire
