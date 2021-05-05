The Elk County Baseball Tournament and Elk County Softball Tournament have both been postponed. The Elk County Baseball Tournament was postponed due to poor field conditions and will now be played Thursday and Friday at Berwind Park. The Elk County Softball Tournament will be played at Benzinger Park on Thursday.
Elk County Baseball and Softball Tournaments postponed
