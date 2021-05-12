The St. Marys Area girls and Elk County Catholic boys won the team titles at the Elk County Junior High Track and Field Meet on Tuesday afternoon at St. Marys Area High School.
featured
Elk County Junior High Track and Field Meet held
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- SMA's Dylan Aiello wins D9 AA boys' tennis singles title
- Lady Crusaders win at Curwensville
- Elk County Junior High Track and Field Meet held
- Lady Dutch win at Punxsutawney
- Fleming appointed as new city manager
- Details provided of proposed school district budget
- ECC, SMA hosting outdoor proms this year
- Fox Twp. receives funding for road project
Popular Content
Articles
- Local couple memorialized with tree planting
- Elk County Coroner releases information on Ridgway train versus pedestrian accident
- Lady Dutch win Elk County Softball Tournament
- Fleming appointed as new city manager
- Azzato marks 25 year ownership milestone
- Upcoming vaccine clinic open to public
- St. Marys to take on Johnsonburg for Elk County Baseball Tournament title
- School project election introduces students to voting process
- Airport Road project set to start Monday
- Dutch baseball team blanked by DuBois
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.