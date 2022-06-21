Elk County Tool & Die went undefeated over the weekend to capture their first Summer Classic Tournament Championship in action held at the Robin Road Sports Complex in association with the St. Marys Mens League Softball League.
Elk County Tool & Die team wins Summer Classic Tournament Championship
